Uline offers sign-on bonuses, $2K for new warehouse hires

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Business
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Uline article

KENOSHA, Wis. - Uline is looking to fill competitive-paying warehouse positions at its Kenosha facility. Positions start at $23 per hour and will pay a $2,000 sign-on bonus for all employees starting by Nov. 1, 2021 – paid in December. 

A hiring event will be hosted at 12355 Uline Way on Sept. 16 from 3-7 p.m.  

In advance of attending the hiring event, interested individuals must pre-register online at uline.jobs/kenosha to secure an interview slot. Candidates selected for interviews will be contacted to confirm their interview time. Area health guidelines will be followed and masks will be required. 

A news release says Uline offers same-day shipping on over 37,500 products from its 800+ page catalog and state-of-the-art eCommerce website. 

