Uline offers sign-on bonuses, $2K for new warehouse hires

article

Uline is looking to fill competitive-paying warehouse positions at its Kenosha facility. Positions start at $23 per hour and will pay a $2,000 sign-on bonus for all employees starting by Nov. 1, 2021 – paid in December.

A hiring event will be hosted at 12355 Uline Way on Sept. 16 from 3-7 p.m.

In advance of attending the hiring event, interested individuals must pre-register online at uline.jobs/kenosha to secure an interview slot. Candidates selected for interviews will be contacted to confirm their interview time. Area health guidelines will be followed and masks will be required.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A news release says Uline offers same-day shipping on over 37,500 products from its 800+ page catalog and state-of-the-art eCommerce website.