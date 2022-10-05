Expand / Collapse search

University of Arizona professor killed in on-campus shooting; suspect arrested

By Kenneth Wong
Updated October 6, 2022 12:07AM
TUCSON. Ariz. - Officials with the University of Arizona Police Department say a person has died as a result of a shooting that happened on the school's Tucson campus on Oct. 5.

Officers responded to the Harshbarger Building, home to the University's Department of Hydrology & Atmospheric Sciences, for several reports of a shooting at around 2:00 p.m.

UArizona Police officials say the victim was taken to Banner University Medical Center, where the person later died. According to officials, the victim was a professor.

In a separate tweet, police initially described the suspect as having "dark complexion, 5ft8in tall, around 35yrs, short brown hair, wearing Blue Baseball cap, and dark backpack."

The suspect has since been arrested following a traffic stop near Gila Bend at around 5:10 p.m., according to University of Arizona Police officials.

KSAZ-Murad-Dervish-100522.jpg

Murad Dervish (Courtesy: University of Arizona Police Department)

The suspect is identified as 46-year-old Murad Dervish. Dervish was described by officials as a former student who was not allowed to be in the Harshbarger Building.

UArizona officials say all remaining in-person classes, campus activities, events and performances on their Tucson main campus have been canceled. UArizona Police officials, meanwhile, say classes should resume on Oct. 6.

Meanwhile, Gov. Doug Ducey has issued a tweet on the incident.

