U-Haul fire: Milwaukee firefighters battle storage facility flames again

article

The Brief Milwaukee firefighters responded to a U-Haul facility fire near 1st and Lapham on Monday night. The same complex caught fire in January, affecting about 400 units. FOX6 News has a crew on the scene.



Milwaukee firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at a U-Haul facility near 1st and Lapham on Monday night, April 6.

What we know:

Crews surrounded the complex as smoke was seen coming from the property. Firefighters were actively working to contain the fire as the scene remained active Monday night.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The facility is the same location that caught fire in January. That fire affected about 400 of the roughly 1,200 units on site.

Officials had not released details about the cause or extent of the fire. The Milwaukee Fire Department has been contacted for additional information.

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Related article