Milwaukee storage facility fire; crews battle large blaze

The Brief Dozens of Milwaukee firefighters responded to a large commercial fire Wednesday night in Walker’s Point. Crews shifted from an interior attack to a defensive strategy due to the size and intensity of the fire. Fire officials reported no injuries and said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.



Firefighters are battling a large commercial fire in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood Wednesday night, Jan. 21.

What we know:

Milwaukee Fire Department Assistant Chief of Operations Schuyler Belott said the call came in shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday to the U-Haul Moving & Storage facility near Barclay and Orchard.

Scene of fire near Barclay and Orchard, Milwaukee

A FOX6 News crew on scene observed firefighters working to contain and extinguish the fire. Heavy flames could be seen coming from the building.

Fire officials said the size of the building and the intensity of the fire prompted a significant response early on.

Scene of fire near Barclay and Orchard, Milwaukee

Belott reported no injuries and said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Dig deeper:

Fire officials said crews initially attempted an interior attack but later switched to a defensive strategy, using water towers to control the flames from outside the building.

Scene of fire near Barclay and Orchard, Milwaukee

