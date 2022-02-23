'Tyrannosaurs - Meet the Family' exhibit at Milwaukee Public Museum

This month the Milwaukee Public Museum unveiled its brand-new dinosaur exhibit "Tyrannosaurs - Meet the Family." And now is your chance to learn more about the big beasts from a leading expert as part of the Science on Tap series.

Jingmai O'Connor from the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago joins FOX6 WakeUp with more.

About Tyrannosaurs - Meet the Family (website)

T. rex may be the crowd favorite, but tyrannosaurs came in all shapes and sizes from all over the globe, with a history going back more than 100 million years! New tyrannosaur discoveries are changing and challenging our understanding of the evolution of these iconic dinosaurs.

This spring at Milwaukee Public Museum, experience a whole new family tree! At this special exhibition, visitors will:

come face-to-face with T. rex

view more than 10 life-sized dinosaur specimens and a dramatic array of tyrannosaur fossils

witness never-before-seen specimens from China

hatch a dinosaur egg

and more!

You’ll even run for your life and watch dinos take over Milwaukee in a virtual-reality experience during this immersive, multimedia exhibition.

Advertisement

Behind the stories of these ancient carnivores is astonishing science and cutting-edge technology being used by today’s paleontologists. Learn about how Earth has changed over time and why sudden environmental devastation can cause even the most dominant species to go extinct.