Two steppin' tenderloin: recipe

Show your love with some beef tenderloin this Valentine's Day.

Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with an easy meal you can toss in the oven.

Two Steppin' Tenderloin

INGREDIENTS:

2 beef Tenderloin Steaks, cut 1-1/2 inches thick (about 5 to 6 ounces each)

3 cups fresh baby spinach, divided

2 tablespoons toasted sliced almonds

2 tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese

1 clove garlic, coarsely chopped

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons water, divided

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 cup uncooked brown rice

1/2 teaspoon salt (optional)

2 tablespoons chopped dried cherries

Toasted sliced almonds (optional)

COOKING:

Place 2 cups spinach, almonds, cheese and garlic in food processor container. Cover; process until coarse paste forms. With motor running, slowly add 2 tablespoons water and oil until smooth. Season with salt, as desired. Set aside.

Preheat oven to 350°F. Heat ovenproof, nonstick skillet over medium heat. Place beef Tenderloin Steaks in skillet and brown 2 minutes. Turn steaks over and place skillet into preheated oven; cook 13 to 18 minutes for medium rare to medium doneness, turning once.

Meanwhile, combine rice, remaining 1 cup water and salt, if desired, in medium saucepan; cook according to package directions. Chop remaining 1 cup spinach. During last 5 minutes of cooking, add chopped spinach to pan and continue to cook. Remove from heat, add cherries and 1 tablespoon pesto to rice; stir to combine.

Remove steaks from oven when internal temperature reaches 135°F for medium rare; 150°F for medium doneness. Remove steaks from pan; tent loosely with aluminum foil. Let stand 5 to 10 minutes. Temperature will continue to rise about 10°F to reach 145°F for medium rare; 160°F for medium doneness.

Serve steaks over brown rice with remaining pesto. Garnish rice with additional almonds, if desired.