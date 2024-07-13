article

A charter fishing boat went up in flames near the Two Rivers Coast Guard Station on Saturday morning, July 13.

According to the Two Rivers Fire Department, the boat's crew noted an explosion and fire. The fire department arrived to find the 32-foot boat fully engulfed with flames and heavy black smoke.

The U.S. Coast Guard assisted firefighters at the scene, securing the boat so firefighters could put out the flames from shore.

A HAZMAT crew responded to conduct chemical cleanup and containment. Efforts are underway to remove the charred boat from the water.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.