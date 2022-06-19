Two kangaroos tussle at San Antonio Zoo

Two kangaroos faced off in their enclosure at San Antonio Zoo in San Antonio, Texas this week.

This footage, filmed on June 14 by zoo president and CEO Tim Morrow, shows the unnamed kangaroos exchanging blows.

In a Twitter post accompanying the video, Morrow said: "Who wants some? MMA (Marsupial Martial Arts)."

The San Antonio Zoo is home to red and tree kangaroos and recently welcomed eight new joeys. The zoo also offers guests the opportunity to get up close and personal with the red kangaroos in its Kangaroo Krossing area.

The zoo also runs The Center for Conservation and Research, which seeks to fulfill the zoo’s mission statement through various approaches, including fieldwork and captive husbandry of rare and threatened species. The scope of these efforts includes projects on three continents, international research, and projects throughout the US, with an emphasis on Texas, says the zoo.

Notable projects include Texas Horned Lizard Reintroduction Project, Mexican Blind cat Program, Flatwood Salamander Project, Georgia Salamander Project, Project Selva in the Peruvian Amazon, Japanese Giant Salamander Project, and even directly beneath San Antonio working with Edwards Aquifer species such as the Texas Blind Salamander, says the zoo.