Twisted Path cocktails for Valentine's Day

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang

· 2 oz Madagascar Cocoa Nib Liqueur

· .5 oz Twisted Path White Rum (you could also do this with vodka)

· .75 oz heavy whipping cream

· 2 dashes Angostura bitters

Combine all ingredients in mixing glass, add ice, stir. Strain into rocks glass with ice. Garnish with fresh dark chocolate shavings.

Love Potion #9

· 2 oz Twisted Chai

· .75 oz cranberry juice (no sugar added)

· .75 oz lemon juice

· .25 oz orange curaçao

· 1 dash Angostura bitters

Combine all ingredients in shaker tin, add ice, shake. Double strain into chilled coupe glass.

French Exit

· 2 oz Twisted Chai

· .75 oz lemon juice

· 1 dash Angostura bitters

· Brut champagne

Advertisement

Combine all ingredients except champagne in shaker tin, add ice, shake. Double strain into chilled flute glass. Fill to top with champagne. Garnish with lemon zest.