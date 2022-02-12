Twisted Path cocktails for Valentine's Day
Kiss Kiss Bang Bang
· 2 oz Madagascar Cocoa Nib Liqueur
· .5 oz Twisted Path White Rum (you could also do this with vodka)
· .75 oz heavy whipping cream
· 2 dashes Angostura bitters
Combine all ingredients in mixing glass, add ice, stir. Strain into rocks glass with ice. Garnish with fresh dark chocolate shavings.
Love Potion #9
· 2 oz Twisted Chai
· .75 oz cranberry juice (no sugar added)
· .75 oz lemon juice
· .25 oz orange curaçao
· 1 dash Angostura bitters
Combine all ingredients in shaker tin, add ice, shake. Double strain into chilled coupe glass.
French Exit
· 2 oz Twisted Chai
· .75 oz lemon juice
· 1 dash Angostura bitters
· Brut champagne
Combine all ingredients except champagne in shaker tin, add ice, shake. Double strain into chilled flute glass. Fill to top with champagne. Garnish with lemon zest.