Twin Lakes homicide: Man accused of shooting mother of his child

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The Brief Kenosha County prosecutors charged a man with first-degree intentional homicide. The 35-year-old is accused of killing the mother of his child. The shooting happened in a Twin Lakes apartment with a baby present.



Kenosha County prosecutors accuse a 35-year-old man of shooting and killing the mother of his child earlier this month.

In court:

Court records show Brandyn Hall is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and two gun possession felonies. He's being held in the Kenosha County Jail on $2 million bond.

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The backstory:

The shooting happened on March 23. Twin Lakes police officers responded to an apartment and found the victim, a 38-year-old woman, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. An 11-month-old baby was also in the apartment but was not injured.

The district attorney's office said investigators determined 10 shots were fired, and the victim was shot nine times. One round went through a wall, across a parking lot and hit a neighboring unit. A woman and her child were in that neighboring unit at the time.

Hall admitted to shooting the victim and to placing a gun in her hand in an attempt to stage the scene, according to prosecutors.

The district attorney's office said Hall was on probation in Cook County, where he'd been convicted of shooting into a vehicle, until January and moved to Twin Lakes in February.