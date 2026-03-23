Twin Lakes fatal shooting of woman; 35-year-old man arrested

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The Brief Twin Lakes police are investigating the death of a 38-year-old woman found shot in an apartment on Monday, March 23. A 35-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene without incident. An 11-month-old child and a dog were found unharmed in the apartment.



Twin Lakes police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 38-year-old woman at an apartment on Monday, March 23.

Fatal shooting investigation

What we know:

A news release from the Twin Lakes Police Department says officers responded to an apartment on Monday morning. When they arrived, they detained a 35-year-old man without incident.

Inside the residence, the shooting victim was located deceased. An 11-month-old child and a dog were also present and were not injured.

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Officials said there is no known threat to the community.

The Twin Lakes Police Department is the lead agency, with assistance from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau.

Call with tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Twin Lakes Police Department at 262-877-9056.