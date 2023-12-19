Twin Lakes crash: 1 dead, others taken to hospital

article

A Twin Lakes crash left one person dead and others injured Sunday morning, Dec. 17.

It happened at the intersection of County Highway P and Main Street around 2:45 p.m. Police said the two-vehicle crash resulted in two people being ejected from a 1978 Jeep.

The Jeep's driver, identified by police as 58-year-old William Peterson, died at the scene. A passenger was taken to a Burlington hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police said an initial investigation found the Jeep was headed west on Main and failed to yield to the right of way to a 2008 Toyota pickup truck that was headed south on County Highway P. The Toyota struck the Jeep's passenger side.

The occupants of the Toyota had minor injuries and were taken to hospitals as well.

The crash remains under investigation by the Twin Lakes Police Department.