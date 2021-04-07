Expand / Collapse search

Turnout barely tops 20% for April general election

By AP author
Published 
Election
Associated Press
article

MADISON, Wis. - Turnout for Wisconsin's spring election, which had only one statewide race on the ballot with a handful of locally hot contests, barely topped 20%, based on unofficial results.

That's on par with other elections where the state superintendent of schools is on the ballot. In 2017, turnout was just under 16% and in 2013, when there was also a contested Supreme Court race, turnout was just over 20%.

In Tuesday's election, 921,073 people voted in the race for superintendent of the Department of Public Instruction. That is 20.1% of the voting age population of 4,536,417.

CLICK HERE to view the complete results from the April general election

Pecatonica Superintendent Jill Underly, who was backed by Democrats and the state teachers' union, easily defeated former Brown Deer Superintendent Deb Kerr, who was the favorite of Republicans. Underly got nearly 58% of the vote compared with about 42% for Kerr, based on unofficial tallies.

That margin of victory for the liberal-backed candidate is on par with races for the officially nonpartisan seat the past two decades. Since 2001, the candidate favored by Democrats and the teachers' union has won with between 57% and 70% of the vote, with the average being 62%.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Even so, Wisconsin Democratic Party Chairman Ben Wikler said Underly's victory provided the party with momentum headed into 2022.

Could tailgating soon be coming back to American Family Field?
slideshow

Could tailgating soon be coming back to American Family Field?

Could tailgating soon be coming back to American Family Field?

MPS: 59% of those surveyed opt for return to classroom
slideshow

MPS: 59% of those surveyed opt for return to classroom

MPS classrooms are limited to between 15 and 18 students upon return. Those who declined, or did not complete the survey, will stay virtual.

‘Devastated’ by litter, Sherman Park neighbor organizes cleanup

A Milwaukee woman at her wit's end when it comes to litter in Sherman Park took matters into her own hands&nbsp;instead of waiting for the city to do something about it.