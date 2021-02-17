Expand / Collapse search

Turnout 7.2% for WI primary, just 10% of presidential election

By AP author
Published 
Election
Associated Press
article

MADISON, Wis. - Turnout in Wisconsin's spring primary election barely topped 7%, one-tenth of what turnout was just three months ago in the November presidential election.

The only statewide race on Tuesday's ballot was the nonpartisan contest for state superintendent of schools. The race drew little attention in the days leading up to the vote and the low turnout was not a surprise. Election officials had said they expected few voters to cast ballots.

CLICK HERE to view vote totals for the February 2021 primary

Just shy of 325,000 people voted in the superintendent’s race, based on unofficial numbers. That is nearly 7.2% of the voting-age population. Turnout in the presidential election was 72%.

In 2017, the last time there was a state superintendent race, turnout was just 8.3% of the voting-age population in the primary, about 374,000 people. In 2018, when there was a primary for a state Supreme Court seat, turnout hit 12%, or nearly 542,000 people.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Jill Underly, superintendent at Pecatonica Area School District, and Deb Kerr, the former Brown Deer superintendent, advanced from the field of seven candidates in the state superintendent race. They will face each other in the April 6 general election.

WI superintendent candidate deletes account after tweet on slur
slideshow

WI superintendent candidate deletes account after tweet on slur

A white candidate to be Wisconsin's top education official deleted her Twitter account and apologized after posting a message that she had been called a racial slur for Black people.

DHS: 657 new positive cases of COVID-19; 1M+ doses of vaccine administered
slideshow

DHS: 657 new positive cases of COVID-19; 1M+ doses of vaccine administered

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 657 Wednesday, Feb. 17, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 556,989.

Marquette responds after 2 students used racist language on social media
slideshow

Marquette responds after 2 students used racist language on social media

Marquette University is responding after two students used racist language in a video posted to social media.

Nearly 18 inches of snow pummels Racine

Racine was among the hardest hit by lake effect snow.