Turner Hall Ballroom to host live-streamed NYE concert

In an effort to get things back to normal, a benefit concert is happening this New Year's Eve – aimed at saving the music, and the places it's played.

There’s just something about live music that hits different. That is why, when pandemic restrictions went into place, artists and venues alike went to work to figure out how they can make more moments happen.

"We still thought that we wanted to try and figure out how to play," said Kevin Sucher with Docksiders. "We just miss playing so much."

With the end of 2020 in sight, Milwaukee-area musicians and venue owners teamed up, to find a way to send 2020 off with a bang — and rock into the new year.

"This event will be live from Turner Hall Ballroom, and the Docksiders and a number of Wisconsin based, or mostly based, artists will be performing to raise money for artists, stagehands, and venues," said Kelsey Kaufman with Cactus Club. "It’s a real community collaboration we got."

Cactus Club

The collaboration is a benefit concert – to keep the lights on, and the bands playing.

"We had to come up with a lot of different ways to keep our staff employed in a certain capacity, and keep the bar afloat fundamentally," Kaufman said.

The Docksiders

"We really wanted to create an event that gave back to the places that have always been there for us," said Sucher.

Half a dozen bands will play here at the Turner Hall Ballroom. The performance will be watched, via live stream, and enjoyed from the comfort of home.

"We’re really hoping that Milwaukee turns up their computer speakers, pops a bottle of bubbly, and dances around their living room," Sucher said.

Turner Hall Ballroom

Supporting local is as simple as grabbing a ticket and turning up the volume.

If you’re interested in checking out the lineup, making a donation, or buying a ticket to the show, sucherentertainmentllc.ticketspice.com.

