The Turf Skatepark in Greenfield; re-dedication on Saturday, June 7
A re-dedication ceremony will be held on Saturday, June 7 for The Turf – an iconic skatepark in Greenfield.
For skaters of a certain age, this was Milwaukee’s Mecca – The Turf Skatepark in Greenfield. In its heyday in the 1980s, The Turf was iconic – even featured in a cult classic video.
But as trends changed and interest shifted to street-style skating, the fate of The Turf was seemingly sealed.
Construction on The Turf Skatepark, Greenfield
In 2019, the city bought the land from the Department of Transportation for $1, under the condition it would become a public park.
In February 2024, the Greenfield Common Council approved $2 million. They will restore the original five bowls, build an even bigger sixth bowl and add a new street course.