TSA intercepts gun at Mitchell International Airport; 10th in 2023

Transportation Security Administration officers prevented a handgun from making its way onboard an airplane at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport Sunday, May 21.

According to a press release, during the routine screening of carry-on luggage, a TSA officer spotted the image of a handgun on the X-ray screen. The incident occurred around 5 a.m., and TSA officials immediately alerted the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy responded to the checkpoint and took possession of the firearm.

"Passengers must remember they’re responsible for the contents of bags, and our advice is they thoroughly inspect all personal belongings to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items before coming to the airport," Wisconsin TSA Federal Security Director Mark Lendvay said. "This simple act could save you lots of time and money, along with avoiding possible arrest with local law enforcement."

This is the 10th firearm detected at MKE this year. A total of 21 firearms were detected at MKE security checkpoints last year.

TSA recently announced that the penalty for bringing weapons to the airport increased and can reach as high as $14,950, depending on the circumstances. TSA determines the penalty amount for a violation based on the circumstances in each case. TSA will continue to revoke TSA PreCheck® eligibility for at least five years for passengers caught with a firearm in their possession.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality. Travelers should check for firearm laws in the jurisdictions they are flying to and from.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.