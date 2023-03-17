Trinity Academy Of Irish Dance; sneak peek at hard shoe performance

Trinity Academy Of Irish Dance has been thrilling audiences through dance for more than 40 years
Brian Kramp is at Leff’s Lucky Town getting sneak peek at their hard shoe performance.
Trinity Academy Of Irish Dance has been thrilling audiences through dance for more than 40 years and this St. Patrick’s Day, they’re touring the town, so you can witness the fun. Brian Kramp is at Leff’s Lucky Town getting sneak peek at their hard shoe performance.
Leff’s Lucky Town has been a staple on State Street in Wauwatosa for nearly 30 years
Brian Kramp is there checking out what’s on menu for Leff’s Irish Breakfast.
Looking for somewhere to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day?
Leff’s Lucky Town can help. Brian Kramp is in Wauwatosa where some of the youngest dancers from Trinity Academy of Irish Dance are ready to perform.
Restaurants and bars all over are opening early to get in every last drop of St. Patrick’s Day fun
Brian Kramp is at Leff’s where they’re celebrating with drinks and dancing.
Trinity Academy Of Irish Dance has been thrilling audiences through dance for more than 40 years
Brian Kramp is at Leff’s Lucky Town with a performance from the preteens in the group.
Leff’s Lucky Town has been a staple on State Street in Wauwatosa for nearly 30 years
Brian Kramp is there checking out what’s on menu for the big day.