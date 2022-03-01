MILWAUKEE - As we flip to a new month, a lot of us are looking forward to warmer weather and spring. If you want to spruce up your wardrobe with a few trendy pieces, fashion expert Jordan Dechambre joins us to explain how to get the look for less.
Trendy spring looks for less
Our fashion expert shows us how to find trendy spring looks for less.
This weekend an interactive event returns to Discovery World that helps inspire girls to envision themselves as engineers, designers, scientists, and more.
March is starting out relatively quiet, with one storm system moving through parts of the Northwest and a clipper system making its way from the Midwest into the Northeast.