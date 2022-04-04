Travel Wisconsin launches campaign: 'Here's to those who Wisconsin'

article

Travel Wisconsin launched its 2022 summer campaign, "Here’s to Those Who Wisconsin" on Monday. The new campaign highlights Wisconsin’s spirited and celebratory nature, encouraging travelers to experience shared moments of joy in a way that is unique to Wisconsin.

The ads feature real families and real friends discovering the unexpected in Wisconsin and showcasing the welcoming personality of our state.

Building on the momentum of the 2021 advertising campaign, the 2022 campaign launched in the same 12 markets with a bigger spend and deeper reach than in any previous campaign in Travel Wisconsin’s history. In-state markets include Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay and Wausau while out-of-state markets include Chicago, Minneapolis, Cedar Rapids, Duluth, Rochester, Davenport, Des Moines and Rockford.

"2022 is expected to be a huge year for tourism’s recovery and Travel Wisconsin is ready to help people enjoy quality time with friends and family while making lasting memories," said Tourism Secretary-designee Anne Sayers. "We’re making historic investments, but most importantly we’re using data to help make sure our dollars are working hardest for us as we engage more travelers in the Wisconsin brand. This data helped confirm our most strategic target advertising markets and informed decisions to expand investments in the Minneapolis and Chicago markets, which currently provide the greatest return on our investment and have the most untapped potential."

