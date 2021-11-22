Tragedy in Waukesha: Advice for parents on talking to kids

In light of the tragedy in Waukesha – kids may be asking a lot of questions and possibly finding it difficult to cope. Jessica Lahner, director of behavioral health psychology at Carroll University, joins Real Milwaukee with advice for parents.

If you or a loved one is experiencing emotions such as anger, confusion, distress or is in crisis, please know you are not alone. Local mental health resources are available for children and adults.

IMPACT 2-1-1 FREE - 24 hours/7 days a week

Milwaukee County mental health crisis line - 414-257-7222 FREE - 24 hours/7 days a week

Milwaukee County Children’s Mobile Crisis Team - 414-257-7621 FREE - For children and adolescents up to age 23 seeking assistance via phone or having a resource meet them in the community.

Milwaukee County Resource & Referral Line - 414-257-7607 FREE - For children and adolescents up to age 23 seeking resources or support.

