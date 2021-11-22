Expand / Collapse search

Tragedy in Waukesha: Advice for parents on talking to kids

Jessica Lahner, director of behavioral health psychology at Carroll University, joins Real Milwaukee with advice for parents.

In light of the tragedy in Waukesha – kids may be asking a lot of questions and possibly finding it difficult to cope. 

If you or a loved one is experiencing emotions such as anger, confusion, distress or is in crisis, please know you are not alone. Local mental health resources are available for children and adults.

  • IMPACT 2-1-1FREE - 24 hours/7 days a week
  • Milwaukee County mental health crisis line - 414-257-7222FREE - 24 hours/7 days a week
  • Milwaukee County Children’s Mobile Crisis Team - 414-257-7621FREE - For children and adolescents up to age 23 seeking assistance via phone or having a resource meet them in the community.
  • Milwaukee County Resource & Referral Line - 414-257-7607FREE - For children and adolescents up to age 23 seeking resources or support.
