Tragedy in Waukesha: Advice for parents on talking to kids
In light of the tragedy in Waukesha – kids may be asking a lot of questions and possibly finding it difficult to cope. Jessica Lahner, director of behavioral health psychology at Carroll University, joins Real Milwaukee with advice for parents.
If you or a loved one is experiencing emotions such as anger, confusion, distress or is in crisis, please know you are not alone. Local mental health resources are available for children and adults.
- IMPACT 2-1-1FREE - 24 hours/7 days a week
- Milwaukee County mental health crisis line - 414-257-7222FREE - 24 hours/7 days a week
- Milwaukee County Children’s Mobile Crisis Team - 414-257-7621FREE - For children and adolescents up to age 23 seeking assistance via phone or having a resource meet them in the community.
- Milwaukee County Resource & Referral Line - 414-257-7607FREE - For children and adolescents up to age 23 seeking resources or support.
