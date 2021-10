When it comes to buying toys, you are probably looking for ones that will spark creation, problem solving, and boost learning and language skills. Toy expert and Speech-Language Pathologist, Erika Cardamone, from Play on Words, features 2021 PAL Award-winning toys. The PAL Award recognizes exceptional toys, games, and books/media that promote play and advance language.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News