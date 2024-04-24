Town of Ottawa head-on collision; 2 hurt in wreck involving 3 vehicles

article

Two people were hurt after a head-on collision that ended up involving three vehicles in the Town of Ottawa on Tuesday evening, April 23.

Officials say the wreck happened shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 67 in front of Kettle Moraine Golf Course.

Emergency crews were told two cars hit head-on – and a third vehicle struck those first two vehicles. One vehicle reportedly flipped.

Three people were able to get away from their vehicles without assistance. One driver was pinned in a vehicle.

Multi-vehicle collision on Highway 67 in the Town of Ottawa (Credit: Western Lakes Fire District)

In the end, two people were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries.