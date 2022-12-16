Town of Dover police presence; portion of Highway 20 closed

article

The Racine County Sheriff's Office is responding to an incident in the area of Washington Avenue and Britton Road in the Town of Dover on Friday, Dec. 16.

Washington Avenue is closed between Britton Road and Beaumont Avenue in the Town of Dover.

According to the sheriff's office, there is a large police presence in the area, but there is no danger to the public. The sheriff's office requests that the public avoids the area.

FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.