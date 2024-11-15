Expand / Collapse search

Town of Jefferson crash; motorcyclist critically hurt

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 15, 2024 6:02pm CST
Jefferson
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash that critically injured a motorcyclist.
    • The driver of the motorcycle was transported by Med-Flight with critical injuries.

TOWN OF JEFFERSON, Wis. - The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash that critically injured a motorcyclist in the Town of Jefferson on Friday, Nov. 15. 

Officials say just before 2:30 p.m., a motorcycle was traveling northbound on State Highway 89 when it was struck from behind. 

The driver of the motorcycle was transported by Med-Flight with critical injuries. 

The lone occupant of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Jefferson Fire and EMS. 

The Source

  • The information in this post was provided by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.