Town of Jefferson crash; motorcyclist critically hurt

article

The Brief The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash that critically injured a motorcyclist. The driver of the motorcycle was transported by Med-Flight with critical injuries.



The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash that critically injured a motorcyclist in the Town of Jefferson on Friday, Nov. 15.

Officials say just before 2:30 p.m., a motorcycle was traveling northbound on State Highway 89 when it was struck from behind.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported by Med-Flight with critical injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The lone occupant of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Jefferson Fire and EMS.