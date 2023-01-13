Town of Erin fatal crash; failure to yield, heavy fog factors in wreck

article

An 88-year-old man from the Town of Erin is dead following a two-vehicle crash at County Highway K and Donegal Road in Washington County on Wednesday evening, Jan. 11.

Officials say the wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The preliminary investigation of the scene indicates that a vehicle operated by a single occupant was northbound on County K when it failed to yield the right of way and attempted to turn west onto Donegal Road. A southbound vehicle with its operator and two passengers crashed into the northbound vehicle.

When deputies arrived on the scene, the operator of the northbound vehicle was conscious and alert with injuries and was transported to Froedtert Menomonee Falls by Richfield Rescue.

The driver and two occupants of the southbound vehicle were evaluated on scene by Richfield Rescue and were released on scene.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was later notified that the operator of the northbound vehicle died from his injuries after arriving at the hospital.

Officials say their investigation determined the deceased operator was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash – and contributing factors were fail to yield the right of way and heavy fog at the time of the crash.



This incident is Washington County’s first traffic fatality in 2023.