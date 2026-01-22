Town of Brighton fatal 3-vehicle crash; 1 dead, 2 injured
TOWN OF BRIGHTON, Wis. - One person is dead, and two others were injured in a three-vehicle crash in the Town of Brighton in Kenosha County on Thursday, Jan. 22.
Note: This is a separate accident not related to the other three-vehicle accident that also happened in the Town of Brighton earlier in the day.
Crash details
What we know:
According to the Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department, the three-vehicle crash happened just after 4 p.m. on County Highway BD near State Highway 11.
One of the people died at the scene, another had to be taken to the hospital via Flight for Life, and a third person was taken to the hospital via ambulance.
All three of those people were drivers.
Town of Brighton Crash on County Highway DB
What we don't know:
FOX6 is working to learn more about what led up to the crash.
The Source: The Kansasville Fire Chief sent FOX6 the information.