Town of Brighton fatal 3-vehicle crash; 1 dead, 2 injured

The Brief A three-vehicle crash left one person dead and two people injured in Kenosha County on Thursday, Jan. 22. The crash happened on County Highway BD in the Town of Brighton. One driver died at the scene, one driver was taken to the hospital via Flight for Life, and another driver was taken to the hospital via ambulance.



One person is dead, and two others were injured in a three-vehicle crash in the Town of Brighton in Kenosha County on Thursday, Jan. 22.

Note: This is a separate accident not related to the other three-vehicle accident that also happened in the Town of Brighton earlier in the day.

Crash details

What we know:

According to the Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department, the three-vehicle crash happened just after 4 p.m. on County Highway BD near State Highway 11.

One of the people died at the scene, another had to be taken to the hospital via Flight for Life, and a third person was taken to the hospital via ambulance.

All three of those people were drivers.

Town of Brighton Crash on County Highway DB

What we don't know:

FOX6 is working to learn more about what led up to the crash.