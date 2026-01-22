Town of Brighton 3-vehicle crash on State Highway 142; 1 person hurt
TOWN OF BRIGHTON, Wis. - A three-vehicle crash in the Kenosha County Town of Brighton left one person injured on Thursday morning, Jan. 22.
Crash investigation
What we know:
A post on the Kansasville Fire and Rescue Facebook page says emergency crews were dispatched to the traffic crash on State Highway 142 (Burlington Road) around 7 a.m. Thursday.
Multiple Kansasville Fire and Rescue units responded. When they got to the scene, firefighters found a three-vehicle crash with all vehicles upright and strewn along the north ditch line of the paved roadway. Deputies shut down the highway.
Only one driver was transported from the scene by ambulance. All others were assessed and evaluated by Kansasville's paramedic unit and declined further treatment or ambulance transport.
Kenosha County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating the cause of the crash.
Deputies reopened State Highway 142 around 8 a.m.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department.