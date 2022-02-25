Top car picks of 2022
MILWAUKEE - By now you’ve heard about the challenges of buying a new car during the pandemic.
If you’re in the market or you’re going to be soon, you’ll want something worth waiting for—and paying for.
That’s where Consumer Reports can help with its list of the top new cars on the road today.
All of the Top Picks come standard with forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection.
Those safety features are proven lifesavers.
And new for this year, Top Picks are also required to have standard highway speed automatic emergency braking.
Nissan Sentra
Honda Accord
Toyota Prius & Prius Prime
Nissan’s Rogue Sport
Kia Telluride
Lexus RX
RAV4 Prime
Ford Mustang Mach-E
Honda Ridgeline
Advertisement
All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2022 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. Fo