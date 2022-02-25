Expand / Collapse search

Top car picks of 2022

Consumer Reports
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - By now you’ve heard about the challenges of buying a new car during the pandemic. 

If you’re in the market or you’re going to be soon, you’ll want something worth waiting for—and paying for.

That’s where Consumer Reports can help with its list of the top new cars on the road today. 

All of the Top Picks come standard with forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection. 

Those safety features are proven lifesavers. 

And new for this year, Top Picks are also required to have standard highway speed automatic emergency braking.

Nissan Sentra


Honda Accord


Toyota Prius & Prius Prime


Nissan’s Rogue Sport


Kia Telluride


Lexus RX


RAV4 Prime


Ford Mustang Mach-E


Honda Ridgeline

