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The Brief Former NFL quarterback and broadcaster Tony Romo has joined Betr, a sports gambling company co-founded by Jake Paul, to make predictions and engage with fans. The move comes less than two months after Romo parted ways with CBS—which replaced him with J.J. Watt—following a July arrest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Romo pleaded no contest to the citation, resulting in a six-month suspension of his driving privileges and a court-ordered alcohol assessment program.



Former CBS NFL analyst Tony Romo has taken a job with Betr, a sports gambling company co-founded by Jake Paul.

Romo joins Betr

What To Know:

Romo announced the move Wednesday, less than two months after he and CBS parted ways. Betr said the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback would make predictions and engage with fans across the company's platforms.

Romo's July 2026 arrest in Milwaukee

The backstory:

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, Romo was stopped on the high-rise bridge while driving south on I-43. An arrest detention report said he was taken into custody after he performed poorly on standardized field sobriety tests.

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Romo was arrested at around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday. He was booked into the jail at around 9:45 p.m. and released at around 11 p.m.

He told the arresting deputy he was coming from a golf tournament in West Bend and was headed to his hometown to see family.

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Romo pleaded no contest to the citation. According to Milwaukee County court records, Romo lost his driving privileges for six months and was ordered to complete an alcohol assessment program.

CBS placed Romo on leave after his arrest, and the network and Romo later agreed that he would not return.

He spent nine seasons as CBS' lead NFL analyst. The network replaced him with Wisconsin native J.J. Watt.

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About Tony Romo

Big picture view:

Romo, a Burlington native, played golf in the Wisconsin Amateur Championship in West Bend, which took place July 20-23. He tied for 73rd.

The 46-year-old Romo retired from football in 2017 and joined CBS as a color commentator soon after. Since retiring, Romo and Jim Nantz have been the main tandem for CBS, calling three Super Bowls.

Romo was the Cowboys' starting quarterback from 2006 to 2015, but an injury cost him his spot in 2016 and the team released him after that season. He eventually retired.

Romo went 2-4 in the playoffs and never made it past the divisional round, famously dropping a snap for a potential game-winning field goal in his first against the Seattle Seahawks.

By the numbers:

Over the course of his career, Romo threw for 34,183 yards, 248 touchdowns, and 117 interceptions, completing 65.3% of his passes. He was named to the Pro Bowl four times and finished tied for third in the MVP vote in 2014 behind Aaron Rodgers and J.J. Watt – tied with DeMarco Murray.