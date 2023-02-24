Tomato basil soup: recipe
With our recently stretch of cold winter weather – a nice warm bowl of soup can really hit the spot. The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for tomato basil soup.
Ingredients
- 3 cups heavy cream
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 56 ounces diced fire roasted tomatoes (4-14 ounce cans)
- 1/4 cup dried basil
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- 4 fresh chopped basil leaves
Instructions
- In a large soup pan mix together tomatoes with juice, heavy cream, sugar, and a garlic salt and pepper.
- Bring to a boil. Turn down heat.
- Simmer, and stir occasionally. for a minute or two.
- Blend the soup with an immersion blender.
- If you don’t have an immersion blender, let the mixture cool a bit.
- Then, put it in your blender and puree in batches.
- Return soup to the pot. Heat to a simmer.
- Turn off heat and whisk in the cheese.
- Taste to see if a little more salt and pepper is needed.
- Serve in bowls with extra cheese and chopped fresh basil on top.