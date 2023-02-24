Expand / Collapse search

Tomato basil soup: recipe

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Food
FOX6 News Milwaukee

The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for tomato basil soup.

With our recently stretch of cold winter weather – a nice warm bowl of soup can really hit the spot. The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for tomato basil soup. 

Ingredients 

  • 3 cups heavy cream
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 56 ounces diced fire roasted tomatoes (4-14 ounce cans)
  • 1/4 cup dried basil
  • 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 4 fresh chopped basil leaves

Instructions 

  • In a large soup pan mix together tomatoes with juice, heavy cream, sugar, and a garlic salt and pepper.
  • Bring to a boil. Turn down heat.
  • Simmer, and stir occasionally. for a minute or two.
  • Blend the soup with an immersion blender.
  • If you don’t have an immersion blender, let the mixture cool a bit.
  • Then, put it in your blender and puree in batches.
  • Return soup to the pot. Heat to a simmer.
  • Turn off heat and whisk in the cheese.
  • Taste to see if a little more salt and pepper is needed.
  • Serve in bowls with extra cheese and chopped fresh basil on top.