Threat to Gov. Tony Evers; Milwaukee man charged after prior sentencing

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The Brief David Walker Jr. was charged after investigators said he sent a message threatening to kill Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. The criminal complaint said the message used the name and email address of a South Milwaukee woman without her permission. Walker previously sent bomb threats to the FOX6 News Tip Line in 2019 and 2020 involving the federal courthouse and Criminal Justice Facility.



A 31-year-old Milwaukee man is facing charges after investigators said he sent a message threatening to kill Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.

What we know:

The accused is David Walker Jr. He was charged with the following:

Terrorist threats

Computer message – threaten/injury or harm

Unauthorized use of personal identifying information or documents (avoidance)

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Walker’s cash bond was set at $5,000 earlier this week. A no-contact provision was ordered for multiple people, including Evers.

The backstory:

According to the criminal complaint, a Wisconsin State Capitol Police detective was assigned to investigate the threat on Wednesday, May 13, after it was sent to a local TV station through a news tip form.

The message read: "At approximately 8 am tomorrow morning I will be killing the governor of Wisconsin."

The complaint said the message used the name and email address of a South Milwaukee woman. Investigators later spoke with the woman, who said she did not send the message, did not know about it and had not given anyone permission to use her name or email account.

According to the complaint, the South Milwaukee woman told investigators she had previously hired Walker to care for her home and dog while she was out of state in March. When she returned, she said the house was "trashed," the dog appeared sick and improperly cared for, and the dog later died because of a lack of care.

Investigators said Google records and T-Mobile records connected the email account and IP address used to send the message to Walker.

Walker was taken into custody May 14 at a Red Lobster restaurant near 76th, where investigators said he worked.

Dig deeper:

Walker was sentenced in November 2020 to two years of probation after prosecutors said he admitted to sending two bomb threats to FOX6 News. Prosecutors said the tips claimed there were bombs at the Milwaukee County Jail and the federal courthouse in downtown Milwaukee, prompting searches of both buildings.

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He originally faced two felony bomb scare counts, which were reduced to one count. A judge sentenced him to one year in prison and one year of extended supervision but stayed that sentence and instead placed him on probation, also ordering substance abuse and mental health counseling.

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Walker told investigators he sent the threats because he was having anxiety and a panic attack, and used a woman’s name because he was angry at her.

What's next:

He is due back in court next week for a preliminary hearing.

If convicted on all counts, Walker faces up to nearly 10 years behind bars and $21,000 in fines.