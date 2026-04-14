Thousands without power Tuesday after storms hit southeast Wisconsin

The Brief More than 51,000 people were without power Tuesday morning after storms hit southeast Wisconsin. FOX6 has received reports of downed power lines and fallen trees. Multiple rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms are expected through midweek.



The We Energies outage map reported more than 51,000 customers without power on Tuesday morning, April 14, after storms swept across southeast Wisconsin.

All of Wisconsin was under the threat of severe weather Monday afternoon and evening. The overnight storms downed trees and power lines.

The FOX6 Weather Experts say storms are expected to redevelop Tuesday afternoon and evening – with a primary concern of damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and locally heavy rainfall.

20th and Greenfield, Milwaukee

20th and Greenfield, Milwaukee

Schools impacted

What we know:

Pewaukee Schools issued a two-hour delay Tuesday due to a campus-wide power outage. Additionally, Whitewater Unified School District also had a two-hour delay due to power lines being down and some of their schools without power.

Milwaukee High School of the Arts will be closed Tuesday due to a power outage. They will hold a makeup day on April 30.

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Report a power outage

What you can do:

We Energies encourages anyone who experiences a power outage to report it as soon as it occurs in one of three ways: online, through the app or by calling 1-800-662-4797.

27th and Euclid, Milwaukee

We Energies safety tips

What you can do:

For tips on what to do before, during or after a power outage, visit the We Energies website. Some safety tips include:

Stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines and assume they are energized.

Use flashlights, not candles

Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible

Check on neighbors and relatives, especially seniors or anyone with medical conditions

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