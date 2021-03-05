This weekend in Pewaukee you can shop a marketplace that has unique creations

If you like shopping for vintage finds, upcycled, reassigned and homemade designs you’ll love The Roost Mercantile. Brian is in Pewaukee celebrating their 6th anniversary and previewing this marketplace with more than 100 unique vendors and artisans.

About The Roost Mercantile (website)

Roost Mercantile was established in 2015 with a longing to create a one-of-a-kind shopping experience. As an artist herself, Kristine Wright wanted to create an outlet for local artisans to have a year-long storefront to showcase their wide variety of handmade and upcycled items.

There are over 50 vendors and artisans in our barns, each with their own huge variety of products. At Roost Merchantile and The Coop, there is always something new! We change inventory every season and have a wonderful selection of holiday treasures too!