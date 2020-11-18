Thinking about Black Friday? Here are deals already available

Amazon Prime day is over, and now it’s time to think about Black Friday.

Because of the pandemic, Consumer Reports says certain products are in short supply and delivery companies are already pushed to the max.

So the time to start thinking about holiday shopping is now.

Getting a head start is so important this year because some deals have already begun.

You’ve got three main options for shopping: online with shipping, online with curbside pickup, and in stores.

Walmart has already announced its Black Friday Deals for Days, three separate events during November with contact-free curbside pickup—something the store is offering for Black Friday for the first time.

Target is also offering deals throughout the month and is extending its price-match guarantee through Dec. 24. Target offers curbside pickup, too.

Amazon’s holiday sales have already begun.

Another reason to shop early is to make sure there’s enough time for shipping.

With holiday shopping on top of the widespread shift to online shopping during the pandemic, shipping companies are going to be overwhelmed.

It’s being dubbed “shipageddon.”

In addition to shopping early, Consumer Reports suggests looking around to find the best prices.

That will be key to finding popular items that may go out of stock quickly.

Some websites that currently list Black Friday deals include BestBlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, and DealNews.

Consumer Reports also says to expect some higher shipping costs this season and to factor them in when comparison shopping.