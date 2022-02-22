'The Zodiac Dozen' set in Bay View

Local author, Oliver Bestul, recently published a book, ‘The Zodiac Dozen.’ The story is set in Bay View and centers around a group of middle schoolers who have to join together to save the city.

Ahead of its release next month, Bestul stopped by Real Milwaukee to talk about the series.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR



Oliver Bestul lives in the Bay View neighborhood of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and has been writing there since he was in his teens.



With a picture book, a few plays, some poetry, and a feature-length film under his belt, he decided to try his hand at entertaining a new kind of audience: middle-schoolers! Inspired by the chapter books and comics of his youth, he sat down and started ‘The Zodiac Dozen,’ a 12-book superhero series for kids!



In writing the series, he likes to say he gives his young readers a lot of credit, challenging them to explore new vocabulary, genres, and life outlooks. Like the twelve main characters of his books, he’s excited to grow from the adventure alongside his audience!