The Weeknd, Swedish House Mafia replace Kanye at Coachella

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Michael Babcock with TMZ joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.

The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia are replacing Kanye at Coachella. Plus, Kim Kardashian introduces Pete Davidson to Caitlyn Jenner. Michael Babcock with TMZ joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop. 

