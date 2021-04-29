VIDEO: The president picks a dandelion for the first lady

President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden traveled to Georgia on Thursday to meet with former President Jimmy Carter and hold a drive-in rally in Atlanta.

As the Bidens left the White House and crossed the grassy area on the Ellipse, the president suddenly stopped to bend down. He picked a white puffy dandelion and handed it to the first lady.

The two then continued across the lawn to board Marine One. Dr. Biden, wearing a floral-print dress, held the tiny flower in her left hand as she and her husband climbed the steps into the military chopper.

The Bidens have been married for almost 44 years.

Usually considered invasive weeds, dandelions are actually edible perennial herbs. They produce a small yellow flower that transforms into a puff of white seeds.