'The Legend of Rock, Paper, Scissors' by First Stage

You heard of Rock, Paper, Scissors. But did you know that it's also a musical?

Director Kelly Doherty joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details on the fun production.

About The Legend of Rock, Paper, Scissors (website)

These three fierce warriors return to the stage for a rematch after their brief battle was cut short in March 2020. From the Kingdom of Backyard came Rock, from the Empire of Mom’s Home Office came Paper, and from a messy village in the Junk Drawer Realm came Scissors. They were the strongest, smartest, and fastest in all the land. Though they searched far and wide for worthy opponents, no one could beat them…until they met each other and a musical battle royale began to see who would come out on top!