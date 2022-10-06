The DEN Emporium in Elm Grove
Brian Kramp is with the owner of this new local business that shares her love of all things home & interiors with a little help from some friends.
Sometimes it takes a life-changing experience to give you the courage to go for your dream. That’s what happened for the owner of The DEN Emporium in Elm Grove. Brian Kramp is with the owner of this new local business that shares her love of all things home & interiors with a little help from some friends.
The DEN Emporium is a haven full of rustic gifts and home décor with a little ‘Up North’ charm
Brian Kramp is in Elm Grove getting a look at this shop where once you step inside you’ll feel as if you walked into the woods.
What separates good from award winning photos is the photographer and their knowledge of getting the perfect shot
Brian Kramp is with a woman who loves taking photos of nature and in turn wants you to enjoy the sites she’s seen and photographed.
Looking for a uniquely beautiful locally made paper crafts to display in home this Fall?
Brian Kramp is with a woman who has made nearly 3,000 mandalas, any of which would look great in your space.
Looking for some handmade stickers, shirts or sweatshirts for your next special occasion?
Brian Kramp is in Elm Grove at The DEN Emporium where you can find some of their work.
There’s a new shop in Elm Grove where local artisans are selling everything from candles to laser engraved lake maps
Brian Kramp is at The DEN Emporium checking out what’s in store for the Fall season.