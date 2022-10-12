Marketplaces have become quite popular in recent years allowing locally-owned businesses and makers to connect with their ideal customer
Brian Kramp is in Glendale checking out The Collective - A space with more than just a regular store.
Marketplaces have become quite popular in recent years allowing locally-owned businesses and makers to connect with their ideal customer - Even Bayshore has one. Brian Kramp is in Glendale checking out The Collective - A space with more than just a regular store.
Looking for a unique department store-type experience while shopping local with over 30 local vendors displaying their wares and services?
Brian Kramp is in Glendale with a family who’s using the space to launch their business.
Six months ago The Collective Marketplace opened as a retail destination
Brian Kramp is with the owner of SistaSista Clothing and Jewelry who stocks items for woman in all shapes and sizes.
Marketplaces have become quite popular in recent years allowing locally-owned businesses and makers to connect with their ideal customer
Brian Kramp is in Glendale checking out The Collective - A space with more than just a regular store.
The Collective Marketplace in Bayshore has more than 30 local vendors that make and sell everything from jewelry and clothes to art and services
Brian Kramp is in a Glendale checking out this unique space that La giving local entrepreneurs a place to highlight their products.