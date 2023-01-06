The best deals in January

If you feel as if some of your 2023 resolutions have already started to go by the wayside, don’t fret just yet.

Consumer Reports reveals the best products to buy this month that will help you reach your goals and won’t wallop your wallet.

January is a great time to find savings on things that will help jump-start the new year right, from big items like treadmills and ellipticals to smaller ones like smartwatches and fitness trackers.

Consumer Reports tracks the prices of many of its top tested products all year long, so it knows exactly when they go on deep discount.

Here are some to look out for in this month’s Best Time to Buy.

Because January follows two months of heavy holiday sales, discounts tend to be a bit sparser overall.

But you’ll typically see deals on health, fitness, and other resolution-related products.

Make an investment in your cardio health with a new treadmill.

The Bowflex Treadmill 10 is as low as $1,699 at Best Buy .

CR says the foldable treadmill gets excellent scores in its ergonomics tests for belt size and foot-rail and handgrip design.

If you prefer a lower impact home workout, CR found a Schwinn Elliptical for as low as $899 at Amazon .

It has programs that adjust exercise intensity based on a target heart rate.

Next, if you need some help keeping yourself accountable, a new fitness tracker might help.

The Garmin Forerunner 35 is as low as $99 at Amazon and Walmart .

The watch-based fitness tracker has real-time monitoring for heart rate, sleep tracking, and calories burned.

For even more features, step up to a smartwatch.

The Apple Watch SE is as low as $199 at Walmart .

Opting for an older model like this one is a great way to get an Apple watch for less.

And finally, track your progress all year long with a new digital scale.

The bathroom scale from Withings is as low as $47.96 at Amazon .

It measures in .1-pound increments and has Bluetooth connectivity to tracking apps. Talk about precision!

CR says to look out for more sales around Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend, especially when it comes to bigger purchases such as mattresses and large appliances.