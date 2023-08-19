The Arthritis Foundation's Run/Walk to Milwaukee Irish Fest is one of Milwaukee's longest-running festivals, featuring a 5K Fun Run along the lakeshore.

One of the highlights of this annual fundraising event is the timed race by Lake Michigan, awards for the top three finishers, music, stories and FUNdraising prizes.

There will be a post-race celebration and awards for the top three male and female finishers.

For more information on the event, go to the Irish Fest website.