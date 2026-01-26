Like Thai food? You’re going to love what’s cooking at Thai-Namite
MILWAUKEE - Thai-Namite is known for being one of the area's first restaurants to offer a combination of authentic Thai cuisine and sushi – and this month they’re celebrating a big anniversary. Brian Kramp is at their Brady Street location where, for 15 years, they’ve served up signature rolls, curries, and specialties.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
The Source: FOX6 WakeUp News interviewed people at Thai-Namite for this story.