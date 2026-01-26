Expand / Collapse search

Like Thai food? You’re going to love what’s cooking at Thai-Namite

Published  January 26, 2026 7:33am CST
About Thai-Namite

Brian Kramp is at their Brady Street location where for 15 years they’ve served up signature rolls, curries, and specialties.

The Brief

    • If you like Thai food, you’re going to love what’s cooking at Thai-Namite.
    • Brian Kramp is at their Brady Street location on Milwaukee’s east side, where their red, green, yellow and coconut curry are must-try menu items.

MILWAUKEE - Thai-Namite is known for being one of the area's first restaurants to offer a combination of authentic Thai cuisine and sushi – and this month they’re celebrating a big anniversary. Brian Kramp is at their Brady Street location where, for 15 years, they’ve served up signature rolls, curries, and specialties.

