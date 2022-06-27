Texas-Mexico border chaos: At least 40 migrants found dead in San Antonio inside 18-wheeler, reports say

At least 40 undocumented migrants were found dead in a tractor-trailer in San Antonio, Texas and more than a dozen were hospitalized, sources told Fox News.

Crews were at the 9600 block of Quintana Road where an 18-wheeler contained the migrants inside, Fox San Antonio reported. The discovery is part of what is believed to be a human smuggling operation.⁠⁠

Fox News has reached out to the San Antonio Police Department and the Department of Homeland Security.

Authorities have not confirmed the number of dead but Rep. Tony Gonzales, a Republican who represents Texas, tweeted that 42 people died.

"Today in San Antonio it was 102 degrees. Imagine being abandoned inside an 18-wheeler left to die - 42 people died today - will @AliMayorkas even mention their names?" he wrote.

