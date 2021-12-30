Tesla recalls over 475,000 Model S and Model 3 vehicles to address front trunk, rearview camera issues

article

Tesla is voluntarily recalling more than 475,000 of its vehicles to address issues with its rearview camera and front trunk latching system, according to two new filings with the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

The recall affects 356,309 Model 3 vehicles with model years ranging from 2017 to 2020 and 119,009 Model S vehicles with model years ranging from 2014 to 2021.

According to the Model 3 recall, the vehicle's rearview camera cable harnesses may be damaged by the repeated opening and closing of the trunk lid, preventing the camera's image from displaying.

"Unavailability of the rearview camera display may affect the driver’s rear view and increase the risk of a collision," the filing says. "If there is a loss of rearview camera display, the driver can continue to operate the vehicle by performing a shoulder check and using their mirrors when backing."

Meanwhile, the Model S recall states that the front hood latch assembly may be misaligned, preventing the secondary hood latch from engaging.

"If the primary latch is inadvertently released and the secondary latch is not engaged, the hood could open unexpectedly, obstructing the driver's view and increasing the risk of a crash," the second filing explains.

To remedy the situation, Tesla will inspect and install a guide protector and new cable harness on the Model 3 and inspect and reposition the latch assembly on the Model S as necessary and free of charge. The company estimates that 1% of the recalled Model 3 vehicles and 14% of the recalled Model S vehicles will actually display the defects.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on Feb. 18, 2022, and owners may contact Tesla customer service by phone. Customers who paid to replace or service their front trunk latch or cable harness for these conditions prior to the recall notification may be eligible for reimbursement.

Tesla is not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths related to these conditions.