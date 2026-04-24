Teen takeover gatherings across Milwaukee; city leaders address trend

The Brief How to tackle teen takeovers. That's the question Milwaukee leaders have been discussing for weeks now. These takeovers are a nationwide trend that involve large gatherings of young people, often fueled by social media. Last month, two of these takeovers turned violent.



Conversations about how to tackle "teen takeovers" have sparked again. The trend involves large gatherings of young people – often fueled by social media. Two of these takeovers turned violent last month.

Teen takeovers

The backstory:

Recently, large gatherings organized by teens and promoted on social media led to arrests at Bayshore and Moody Park. FOX6 News recently received tips about more possible teen takeovers happening as soon as this weekend.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Last month, a teen takeover at Bayshore Mall resulted in more than a dozen arrests. The next day, a teen was arrested near Moody Park after shots were fired.

Officers respond to so-called "teen takeover" at Bayshore on March 29 (Courtesy: GPD)

Alderwoman Sharlen Moore says the city is looking at how it can use its financial resources to offer safe alternatives for these takeovers.

"It's important for parents to understand that you still have to know where your children are," said Alderwoman Sharlen Moore. "And if you need support, there's so many different entities that are providing that support."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Moore says the goal is to make sure there are enough opportunities out there to fill the gap – so young people can connect in a safe space.