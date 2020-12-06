Expand / Collapse search

Teen killed at party near 86th and Silver Spring

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

A 17-year-old female was shot and killed at her own party on Milwaukee's northwest side late Saturday night.

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a homicide that happened at a residence near 86th and Silver Spring around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. 

Witnesses state the incident occurred during a party at the victim's residence. The 17-year old female victim was shot one time and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police seek unknown suspects in this case.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

