Teen drowns at Kenosha County campground

Kenosha County Deputies were called to the Happy Acres Kampground in Bristol for a report of a missing 14-year-old boy around 8:20 p.m. Saturday, July 23.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the mother who advised that her 14-year-old son had been last seen near the pond located on the property around 5 p.m. The mother stated that her son was able to swim and was not wearing a floatation device. Deputies checked the area surrounding the pond and the entire campground but did not locate the juvenile.

Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue arrived on the scene a short time later and assisted with checking the pond using immersion suits. Drone operators from Walworth County and Pleasant Prairie also responded and assisted with checking the surrounding areas of the pond and the campground. The juvenile was not located and the search was called off until Sunday morning.

The search resumed at 8 a.m. Sunday morning. Around 9 a.m., rescue teams located the missing juvenile in the pond using Sonar technology.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Kenosha County medical examiner responded to the scene and the 14-year-old juvenile was pronounced dead.

The name of the boy is not being released at this time.

Families that may need assistance in dealing with this tragedy are encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Mental Health Resource Center (available Monday-Friday) at 262-764-8555 or the 24/7 Crisis Line at 262-657-7188.

We ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department at 262-605-5100.