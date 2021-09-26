Teen critically injured in shooting on Water Street

A teenager was injured in a shooting near Water and Juneau around 5:20 p.m. Saturday.

The victim, a 17-year-old Milwaukee male, sustained life-threatening injuries. He arrived at a hospital for treatment and is in critical condition.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

